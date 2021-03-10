March 9 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Soccer team bests El Dorado

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Hornets soccer team scored two goals — one a gift from the El Dorado Wildcats — early in the second half and made them hold up with their defense for a 2-1 win Tuesday at Hornet Stadium.

The win avenged an earlier 3-2 loss that was decided on a shootout in El Dorado.

The Hornets bounced back from a 6-1 loss at Texarkana on Friday with the victory.

El Dorado’s Brennan O’Donohoe scored the only goal of the first half, about eight minutes into the game.

After that, goalkeeper Beau Hamblin and the Bryant defense shut the Wildcats out.

“We had Beau back in goal but we had several guys out sick and we had to make some adjustments,” noted Benton coach Bob Williams. “And we changed the lineup a little to take advantage of some possibilities with El Dorado. We had Heath (Ericson) on the right wing and Josh (Williams) up front. Ronnie Easley and Michael Conedy did a good job outside and Nick Harbert did a good job of controlling midfield.

“We both had opportunities in the first half,” Williams added. “Both goalkeepers did a good job. Josh had a couple of shots that just missed.”

In the second half, the Hornets tied the game when an El Dorado back pass to the keeper rolled into the net. About 10 minutes later, Thomas Yun’s cross pass was controlled by Ericson who kicked in the go-ahead goal.”

“With 30 minutes to go, I felt pretty vulnerable up just 2-1,” Coach Williams mentioned. “But the guys hung in physically tougher longer than they have before.

“Overall, we still leave some gaps in midfield,” he added. “The guys need to stay a lot more focused. We’re not getting the outside midfielders and wings into the game as much as we need to.”

Against Texarkana, the Hornets were without Hamblin. Derek Carnall stepped in and that created a domino affect on the rest of the lineup.

“We had to adjust a lot,” Williams stated. “And we got down there a little late and never got focused in. Texarkana has a sharp team. They’ve got eight seniors. They’re a lot better than they were last year.

“They’ve got a goalkeeper that’s 6-5 or 6-6 and weighs like 280 pounds. He was intimidating. But Max Johnston came in off the bench and took it in against the guy. He got his shot off and past him knowing there was going to be some contact. Max really set the standard for the other guys at taking it in strong.”

Now 4-5 on the season, the Hornets take a weekend off before returning to action Tuesday, March 16, when they visit Hot Springs Lakeside.



