May 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

AAA Sox sweep opening twinbill

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Left-hander Travis Wood tossed a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings, recording 12 of 14 outs by strikeouts to highlight the opening night of Bryant Blacksox AAA American Legion baseball team Wednesday. The Sox roughed up the Benton Red AAA team, 8-0 and 14-0, in Distict IV play at Bryant High School Field.

Benton Red, one of two AAA teams based in Benton featuring players from around the county (Harmony Grove, Bauxite, etc.), managed a scratch hit on a swinging bunt in the fifth after Daniel Price relieved Wood, who was working on a pitch count. Price then closed out the win by getting the final out.

The Sox had eight hits in the game.

Daniel Minton picked up the shutout victory in the nightcap. The Sox benefited from 15 walks in four innings.

Bryant played errorless defensively and, according to head coach Craig Harrison, center fielder Dustin Tinkler provided the highlight with a sparkling catch.

The Sox are scheduled to travel to McGehee for a doubleheader on Friday night.

The Bryant AA team is set to get into action on Friday as well, taking on Pine Bluff at 8:30 p.m., in the opening round of the Benton Memorial Day Tournament.



