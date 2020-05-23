May 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Haydon’s clutch hit lifts AA Sox past Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Michael Haydon pulled an RBI single into right field in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 1-1 tie and Tim Bearden made it hold up as the Bryant Black Sox AA American Legion team edged Lake Hamilton 2-1 at Bryant High School Field on Monday, May 22.

It was Haydon’s first at bat in the game after subbing at first base for starter Alex Kehrees (slated the pitch some in the AAA game later in the evening). Jake Jackson and Jordan Knight set the table for him. Jackson led off the inning with a bunt that drew a bad throw to first from Lake Hamilton pitcher Zach Treece. Knight followed with a hit-and-run single up the middle that allowed Jackson to race to third.

When Jackson scored on Haydon’s hit, Knight was thrown out trying to get to third but Haydon moved up to second on the throw. A wild pitch allowed him to get to third but Treece worked out of the jam to strand Haydon and keep it 2-1.

Bearden, however, worked a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the win. He and starter Trent Daniel limited Lake Hamilton to just two hits in the game.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead in the third when Preston Adami hit a hard grounder to second and hustled to first to beat the rap when Lake Hamilton’s first baseman was slow to cover. Treece balked Adami to second then, with two down, Jake Jackson beat out an infield hit with Adami advancing to third. Treece’s third balk of the game allowed Adami to score.

Lake Hamilton tied it in the top of the fourth. Dale Wilson reached on Bryant’s lone error of the game then stole second ahead of Phillip Butterfield’s double which was Lake Hamilton’s first hit of the game.

Butterfield moved to third on a groundout to first then tried to score on Zach Marsh’s bouncer to short. Bryant’s Ryan Wilson charged the ball and threw a strike home to catcher Logan Cruse who applied the tag in time for the out.

Daniel walked Treece to put runners at first and second but got Max Brock to fly to Adami in right to end the threat.

Lake Hamilton’s only other hit was a two-out single by Josh Profit in the fifth. Daniel got the third out of that inning then Bearden retired all six batters he faced after that picking up the win when the Sox scored in the bottom of the sixth.

The win improved Bryant to 2-1 on the season going into a home game against Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday, May 23.



