May 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

AA Sox subdue Morrilton, 10-2

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

MORRILTON — Dustin Tinkler had three hits and five runs batted in along with throwing out a baserunner that rounded second too far from left field to lead the Bryant Blacksox AA American Legion team to a 10-2 win over Morrilton Greenbay Packaging on Tuesday, May 28, at Dr. Ray Fullerton Field.

The win improved the Sox to 3-2 on the season.

“I like where we’re at right now,” said manager J.J. Yant. “The offense was incredible today. I can’t ask much more out of our pitching staff.

“The team’s kind of feeling each other out,” Yant noted. “They’re learning who I am, I’m learning who they are. But, right now, I couldn’t be more proud of the way they’re playing.”

Zack Young and Richie Wood each had two hits for the Sox. Young’s included a solo homer in the first inning, the Sox’ seventh this season.

Morrilton matched Bryant’s run in the bottom of the first off lefty starter James Leigh. A walk, a single and a groundout produced the run.

But Bryant took the lead for good in the second when, after walks to Andrew Moseley, Josh Groves and Korey Hunter loaded the bases, Tinkler slapped a single to right to drive in a pair.

Hunter, who reached third on the play, tried to score when Tinkler wandered off first trying to get into a rundown but the timing was off on the double steal and, after a rundown between third and home, Hunter was tagged out.

But Tinkler eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Leigh wound up allowing just two hits in his three innings of work. He struck out five, but walked five as well. The Bryant defense came through for him, however, with a pair of doubleplays.

In the third after Bryant had upped the margin to 9-1, Morrilton loaded the bases with no one out on a pair of walks around a bloop double to right by Ryan Johnson. But Leigh got clean-up man J.P. Bradford to fist a looping liner to third. Young speared it and quickly got a tag on the baserunner at third for a quick twin-killing. Leigh then ended the inning with a strikeout.

Colby Landers worked the final two innings, allowing a run on three hits. And he, too, was aided by the defense and a doubleplay.

The Sox’ third proved conclusive. Walks to Hunter Nugent and Moseley brought a pitching change, but not a change in the results. Groves walked to load the bags for John Isbell. A move-in from Morrilton, Isbell had to relish the opportunity to burn his old friends and he took advantage with an RBI single.

An out later, Tinkler cleared the bases with a triple to the fence in right-center. An infield hit by Richie Wood brought Tinkler home.

Bryant added a run in the top of the fifth when Tinkler beat out an infield hit. Young followed suit then a wild pickoff throw allowed Tinkler to score.

Landers issued a one-out walk to Johnson in the bottom of the fifth. Robert Bryant followed with a single to left but when Johnson made too big a turn around second, Tinkler fired to Hunter to nail him for the second out. Landers ended it with a strikeout.

The Sox were scheduled to return to action Wednesday at home against North Little Rock before hosting Conway on Thursday, Benton on Friday and Maumelle Sunday.



