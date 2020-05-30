May 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

AAA Sox crack Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

With Chance King on the mound against the Cabot AAA American Legion team, the Bryant Blacksox didn’t need 16 runs and 12 hits when the two teams met Thursday, May 30.

They got ‘em anyway.

With King combining with Cody Dreher on a two-hit shutout in five innings, the Sox won their fourth game in a row and fifth in six games this season 16-0 over Cabot at Bryant Field.

Derek Chambers and Cody Graddy each drove in three runs and B.J. Wood scored four times to highlight the offensive bounty that came at the expense of four Cabot pitchers.

King struck out four of the first five batters he faced. The other batter smacked a line drive back at the Bryant hurler. King shook off the hit, tracked down the ball and threw to first for the out.

A one-out walk in the third provided the first Cabot baserunner. The first hit was an infield single by Zack Lockwood to lead off the fourth. Graddy, the Bryant catcher, proceeded to erase the baserunner, throwing him out trying to steal despite interference on the batter which resulted in a doubleplay.

Ryan Talbert’s bouncer between third and short was the only other hit Cabot managed. Dreher worked a 1-2-3 fifth after the Sox had scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth to make it a laugher.

Graddy singled in the first run in the bottom of the opening frame. In the second, Chambers blasted a triple over the center fielder’s head to make it 3-0. He scored on a wild pitch.

Cabot started crumbling in the third. After three walks and two hit batsmen produced two runs, Chambers singled in a run and Graddy drove in two to make it 9-0.

It got worse for Cabot in the fourth when, twice, Hampton unleashed wild pitches on third strikes and both times Bryant batters reached base. Jeff Carpenter contributed an RBI double early in the frame. Wood and Clay Jones each singled in a run. Andrew Norman capped the inning with a two-out, two-run double.



