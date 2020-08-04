McDonald earns medalist honors in Bryant’s first golf tourney

EL DORADO — With an 18-hole round of 70, Bryant’s Logan McDonald earned individual medalist honors, leading the Hornets to a runner-up team finish at the season-opening 25th annual Simmons Bank/Wildcat Invitational Golf Tournament at El Dorado Country Club on Monday.

Led by Caitlin LaCerra’s 87, the Lady Hornets finished third in the team competition among the women.

McDonald finished four strokes ahead of second-place J.B. Elia of El Dorado.

As a team, the Hornets finished at 319 just three strokes off El Dorado’s pace. El Dorado’s JV team combined on a 349 with Camden Fairview finished at 387 and Sylvan Hills at 400.

Individuals from Sheridan, Arkadelphia, Little Rock Central and Magnolia also competed.

Daniel Taylor carded a 79 for Bryant. Landon Wallace finished at 83 and Aiden Adams shot an 87. Braedon Boyce turned in a 91.

The Lady Hornets team score was 339. El Dorado took top honors at 277 with Crossett second at 330.

Lexie Tombrello shot 125 and Haylie Horn finished at 127 for Bryant.

Individual medalist was Meghan Lindsey of Magnolia, who fired a 72. Tori Milton of Crossett shot 83 and Audrey Marx finished at 84. LaCerra was fourth, individually.

Bryant is set to return to competition Aug. 10-11 at the Big Cat Invitational in North Little Rock. The first day’s round will be at The Greens at North Hill. Day two, the competition will be held at Centennial Valley Country Club.