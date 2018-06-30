Memphis team rallies to clip Junior Sox

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers scored twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth to overtake a 4-1 lead for the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team on Friday in the first round of pool play in the 15-and-under division at the annual Keith Hagan Memorial All-America Classic. The Sox tried to rally in the home sixth and managed to trim a run off the 6-4 lead before stranding the bases loaded.

Bryant continues pool play today against the East Coast Sox Diamond and East Coast Prime.

Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning on a pair of singles against Sox starter Will Hathcote. Bryant turned a doubleplay to help get out of the inning.

And the Sox tied it in the home first. A one-out double by Brayden Lester set the stage. He stole third and scored on a passed ball as Peyton Dillon earned a walk.

Hathcote worked around a one-out single in the second and the Sox took the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Garrett Wilson and Zion Collins each drew walks then Slade Renfrow sacrificed them to second and third. Another walk loaded the bases then Ryan Riggs was struck by a pitch to force in the run. But the Sox left three stranded.

They turned another doubleplay in the top of the third, which helped prevent a score as Memphis had three singles in the inning.

In turn, the Sox were unable to score despite a lead-off double by Dillon.

Hathcote pitched around a one-out in the top of the fourth and, in the bottom of the frame, Bryant increased its advantage. A pair of walks set up Noah Davis’ RBI single. Dillon reached on an error and it was 4-1 as Lester scored.

A double and an error started the Memphis comeback. A single to center made it 4-3. Tyler Bates relieved for the Sox and, on a fly out to center. Blaine Sears made the catch and, with a runner tagging at third, fired home in time for an inning-ending doubleplay that preserved the Black Sox’ lead for the time being.

Collins singled to lead off the bottom of the inning. Renfrow reached on an error and it looked like the Sox might push the lead back out. But Sears struck out, Riggs grounded into a force at second and Lester fouled out to first.

A pair of singles opened the Memphis sixth. Sears came on in relief and the Tigers sacrificed. The Sox misplayed the bunt. With one out, an error allowed a run to score then a single put Memphis ahead. A sacrifice fly made it 6-4.

Again, the Sox made noise in response. Davis opened the home sixth with his second hit and Dillon drew a walk. Hathcote drew a free pass to fill the sacks. With one out, Collins delivered Davis with a sacrifice fly that also enabled Dillon and Hathcote to tag and advance.

A walk to Renfrow loaded the bases once more but a strikeout ended the game.