Merry Christmas

December 19, 2016 Rob Blog

All of us at BryantDaily.com wish you a joyous Christmas!

And there were in the same country shepherds watching, and keeping the night-watches over their flock.

And behold an angel of the Lord stood by them, and the brightness of God shone round about them, and they feared with a great fear. 

And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people; 

For this day is born to you a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord, in the city of David.

And this shall be a sign unto you: You shall find the infant wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger.

And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly army, praising God, and saying:

Glory to God in the highest; and on earth peace to men of good will.

— Luke 2: 8-14

Rob Patrick

