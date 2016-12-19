Merry Christmas

All of us at BryantDaily.com wish you a joyous Christmas!
And there were in the same country shepherds watching, and keeping the night-watches over their flock.
And behold an angel of the Lord stood by them, and the brightness of God shone round about them, and they feared with a great fear.
And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people;
For this day is born to you a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord, in the city of David.
And this shall be a sign unto you: You shall find the infant wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger.
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly army, praising God, and saying:
Glory to God in the highest; and on earth peace to men of good will.
— Luke 2: 8-14