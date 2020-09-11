September 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Moore leads Hornets past Lakeside at Diamondhead

Photo by Kevin Nagle

HOT SPRINGS — Logan Moore shot a low round of 75 for individual medalist honors and the Bryant Hornets golf team topped Hot Springs Lakeside and Hot Springs over 18 holes at the challenging Diamondhead Country Club course on Tuesday.

The Hornets combined on a score of 330.

“Not our best round,” said Bryant coach Keith Dale. “But the course is narrow and trick at times.”

Lakeside finished at 336. Hot Springs only had two golfers, not enough for a team score.

Individually, Tanner Caton and Peyton Sharp each finished with rounds of 84. Nick Canale carded an 85 with Luke Brantley and Drew Darbonne turning in rounds of 86. Zach Byars shot 89 and Drew Brown 96.

The Hornets and Lady Hornets are scheduled to host Benton and Sheridan in their next match on Tuesday, Sept. 16.