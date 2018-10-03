Morton, Hornets advance to State golf tourney

CABOT — Brendon Morton shot an 18-hole round of 79 to lead the Bryant Hornets to and eighth-place finish overall and fourth in the 6A-Central Conference on Tuesday, as they qualified for the Class 6A State Tournament round today at Rolling Hills Country Club.

The Hornets combined on a 326. Host Cabot won the conference title with a score of 272. Little Rock Catholic was second at 286 with Conway edging out the Hornets with a 319.

The top round in the 6A-West was the 292 posted by Fayetteville.

Blaine Calhoon of Cabot shot a 64 to win the individual conference title. He had the top round of the day for all of 6A.

For Bryant, Clayton Harbour finished at 81 with Daniel Taylor at 82. Logan McDonald carded an 84 and Andrew Gaspard shot 90.

“Good day for Brendon with an even-par front and 79 overall to lead the way,” noted Hornets coach Steve Griffith. “Hopefully, day two will bring a few more good rounds from all of the Hornets.”