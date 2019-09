NLR captures JV match with Lady Hornets

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here.

The North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats’ junior varsity team rallied for a 27-25 win in the first set then closed out a 2-0 win over the Bryant Lady Hornets’ JV, 25-10, in the second set of their match at the Hornets’ Nest Tuesday night.

Cassie Land (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Cora Edwards (13) sets the ball for teammate Lily Studdard (19). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Lexi Feagan makes a block (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Erin Key goes high for an attack. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)