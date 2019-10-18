North Little Rock moves into tie for second with win over Lady Hornets

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Like Cabot, the Bryant Lady Hornets’ previous opponent, the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats were looking to improve their seeding for the 6A State Tournament when they hosted their 7A-Central Conference match on Thursday.

And the Lady Cats did what they needed to do by defeating the slumping Lady Hornets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20. North Little Rock is now tied for second place in the league with Conway at 9-4.

The Lady Hornets host Conway on Tuesday before concluding the 2019 season on Thursday at home against Benton in a non-conference contest.

Bryant had 21 kills in Thursday’s match at North Little Rock. Ella Reynolds led the team with six. Truli Bates had five along with the team’s lone solo block. Olivia McCallister contributed four kills and Madelyn Hoskins three.

Assisting on those kills, Alyssa Hernandez had 13 assists and Shaylee Carver eight.

Defensively, Hernandez and Jaiyah Jackson finished with 11 digs each. Sam Still had nine. Erin Thompson and Hoskins five apiece.

The Lady Hornets were good on 82 percent of their serves with nine aces including three each by Olivia German and Reynolds. Still, Thompson and Hoskins had one apiece.