North Mississippi team rides early lead to win over 15U Sox

SENATOBIA, Miss. — The Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team found itself in a mighty big hole right away against the North Mississippi Indians of Pontotoc on Saturday in their third pool play game at The Hagan, the Mid-Summer Showdown. The game was played at Magnolia Heights Field in Senatobia.

The Indians scored eight times in the bottom of the first and never were headed on the way to a 15-4 win in four innings against the Sox, who fell to 1-2 in pool play with a game left on Sunday at 1 p.m., against the STL Gamers Gray 15U team.

The Sox were limited to just one hit in the game, a single by Mason Butler.

North Mississippi used four hits to take advantage of two hit batsmen and two walks in its eight-run first.

Bryant made a bid to stay in the game by coming up with three in the top of the second. An error opened the door with Carson Kemp reaching base. Aden Palmer was hit by a pitch and, with one out, Butler walked to load the bases.

A run scored when Tucker Dunn was struck by a 2-0 pitch then, with two down, Luke Bickerstaff walked to force in a run. A passed ball allowed Butler to score but the Sox stranded two.

The Indians used two singles, a walk and a wild pitch to add a run in the home second. After the Sox were retired in order in the top of the third, the Mississippi team used two walks, two singles, a passed ball and an error to increase the margin to 12-3.

In Bryant’s fourth, Palmer reached on an error and, with one out, Butler came through with the Sox’ lone hit, a flare to right. Dunn’s grounder to short allowed the runners to move to second and third. Palmer scored on a passed ball, but Butler was stranded, and it was 12-4.

The Indians made a it a run-rule game by scoring three times in the bottom of the fourth. After two were out, a walk and an error got things going. Three singles and a walk followed.