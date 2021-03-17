Northside pins first league loss on Bryant

FORT SMITH — For an inexperienced team in particular, the season is a process of lessons learned and lessons applied.

On Tuesday night, in their 6A-Central Conference opener, the Bryant Hornets experienced one of those lessons in a 3-0 loss to the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies.

“We came out slow and weren’t ready to match the pace at which they played,” noted Hornets head coach Rick Friday. “I think the boys are just inexperienced right now and are going to have to learn these lessons as the season goes.

“We will step out today and watch film,” he said. “We have a steep learning curve and, hopefully, we adapt quickly.”

Bryant hosts Little Rock Catholic in another league contest on Thursday.