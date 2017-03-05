Northside trips Hornets on PK’s in tourney title match

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Hornets wound up going to penalty kicks in shootouts in all three matches they played in the Fort Smith Invitational Tournament. They prevailed in all but one. As it turned out that one was the championship match against the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies.

Bryant defeated Fort Smith Southside on Saturday after regulation play concluded with the match tied 1-1. The lone goal for the Hornets came on a penalty kick that was awarded to Angel Rodriguez. Dalton Bryant converted to give them a 1-0 lead.

Southside managed a goal midway through the second half to tie it.

In the shootout, Bryant, Martin Ramirez, Ricky Barrientos and Jack Selig converted as the Hornets outscored the Mavericks 4-2. Keeper John Sohn had two saves during the shootout to help provide the winning edge.

Late in the day, the Hornets battled Northside to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation. In the shootout, Connor Qualls, Selig, Ramirez and Barrientos were good on penalty kicks but Northside prevailed 5-4.

It was the first loss of the young season for the Hornets who take a 3-1-1 mark into their 7A-Central Conference opener at home against Southside this Tuesday.