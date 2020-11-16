November 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Lady Hornets’ 19-3 run subdues Sheridan

SHERIDAN — With 1:06 left in the first half, the Bryant Lady Hornets were clinging to a 23-21 lead over the Sheridan Lady Jackets on Thursday, Nov. 18. Star post player Amanda Grappe had picked up her third foul and what had been a 6-point lead had almost evaporated.

But the :53 to go, Kalin Dreher hit a 15-foot jumper to bump the lead back to 4. Sheridan’s Maddisun Anglin misfired and after Sheridan rebounded, Bryant guard Amie Hubbard took a charge. With time running out, the Lady Hornets Robin Speake, in for Grappe, fed Bridgette McPeak who scored despite being fouled and Bryant’s lead was back to 6, 27-21.

That proved to be the start of a decisive run for the Lady Hornets, who extended that late 4-0 spurt to a 19-3 barrage as the third quarter unfolded on the way to a 61-44 win to open the season.

Amanda Grappe, who had been held to 5 points in the first half, wound up with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the game. Point guard Ashley Grappe, who just a week earlier had joined her sister Amanda in signing to play at Arkansas Tech University next season, pumped in 20 points to lead all scorers.

Amanda Grappe came back after the half to spark the Lady Hornets’ blitz. Her layup off a Sheridan turnover provided the first points of the quarter. She then dove on a loose ball on the defensive end and called a timeout to avoid a held ball and retain possession. When play resumed, she scored again off a nice feed from her sister to make it 31-21.

Anglin interrupted the run with a three-point play but Ashley found Allison Grappe who hit a short jumper and Amanda made a steal, getting the ball to Hubbard who got it back to her for a layup and a 35-24 lead that forced Sheridan to take a timeout.

But that interruption failed to deter the Lady Hornets again. Ashley Grappe’s 3-pointer revved things up again. Allison Grappe fed Amanda for a hoop then Hubbard nailed a 15-footer to make it 42-24.

Sheridan managed to rally to within 47-35 by the end of the third period and when Kaitlin Gartman hit a 3 to start the fourth quarter, the margin was down to 9. But Dreher fed Amanda Grappe for a basket and, at the other end, Hubbard absorbed another charge. Ashley Grappe took advantage with a drive to the hoop and Dreher posted up for a bucket to make it 53-38. Sheridan was never as close again.

The game was close for most of the first half. Sheridan had led 9-8 at the end of the opening quarter but when McPeak hit two free throws with 6:27 left in the half to snap a 12-12 tie, the Lady Jackets never led again.



