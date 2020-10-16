October 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Bryant golfers make State

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Dillon Sharp fired a 3-over-par 74 to earn all-conference status and lead the Bryant Hornets golf team to a berth in the Class AAAAA State Tournament for the first time in four years.

The Hornets, who struggled much of the season, came on near the end and, though without a senior on the team, were set to play at State on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Centennial Valley Country Club in Conway thanks to their performance at the AAAAA-Central Conference championship tourney at the Burns Park golf course on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

In addition, both Lady Hornets golfers Deidre Berg, who shot a 96, and Paige Breech, 108, qualified individually to play at State with their play at Burns Park on Monday, Oct. 13. The girls State tournament was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Conway Country Club.

Conway won the boys conference title with a team total of 297. Little Rock Catholic was second at 310 with Bryant just three strokes back, beating out North Little Rock by another three strokes for the third and final team bid to State.

Sharp’s 74 was third best overall, five strokes off the medalist score. Josh Wright carded a 78, Beau Medskar a 79 and Daniel Griffin an 82 to complete Bryant’s scoring foursome. Trey Shaw also played for the Hornets, finishing with a round of 93.



