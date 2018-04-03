Panthers hang on to first with 2-1 win over Hornets

CABOT — In a match in which the Bryant Hornets had a chance to pull into a first-place tie with the Cabot Panthers in the 7A-Central Conference soccer standings, things didn’t turn out like the Hornets hoped.

Cabot scored late in the second half, about 10 minutes after Bryant had tied it and held on for a 2-1 victory to remain unbeaten in league action. The Hornets, now 6-3-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play host North Little Rock on Thursday.

“I don’t think we played well,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We were second to most of the balls and we had to take 3 or 4 touches to make decisions.

“All in all, we struggled,” he said. “I would’ve liked to get a practice in before the game, but we had to move the game up (from Tuesday to Monday) due to weather. We have to be better in the future.”

The Hornets gave up a goal on a set piece late in the first half but tied it in the second half on a goal from Alberto Rodarte.