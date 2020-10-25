October 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Pelton, Brazil pace Lady Hornets at conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

LITTLE ROCK — Caroline Pelton and Bailey Brazil each finished in the top 20 as the Bryant Lady Hornets cross country team earned fifth place at the 7A-Central Conference championship meet at Western Hills Park on Monday, Oct. 23.

Conway won the title with just 20 points, taking the first four places and a fifth runner 10th. Cabot was second with 66 points followed by Mount St. Mary Academy of Little Rock (77), Fort Smith Northside (83) with Bryant finishing with 98 points. Little Rock Central (154), North Little Rock (224) and Fort Smith Southside (241) completed the field.

Pelton, a freshman, just missed the top 10. Her time of 22:13.96 was less than a second behind Zailey Chaffin of Conway for 10th. Brazil was 16th with a time of 22:59.68.

Completing Bryant’s scoring five was junior Abbie Patton (21st, 23:18.75) and freshman Jillian Colclasure (22nd, 23:21.22) and sophomore Olivia Orr (29th, 24:10.12).

Junior Megan Lee was 35th with a time of 24:46.90 and sophomore Mika Johnson was 43rd in 25:37.09 to complete the top seven.