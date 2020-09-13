September 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Performances by Carder, Barrientos highlight Bryant boys’ work

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

LITTLE ROCK — John Carder and Charlie Terry finished fourth and sixth, respectively, to lead the Bryant Hornets to a third-place team finish Saturday in the Minuteman Cross Country Invitational at Western Hills Park. Sixteen teams competed in the meet.

Lake Hamilton earned the team title with 44 points with Little Rock Catholic placing second with 59 points. Bryant followed with 86 points followed by Cabot (123), Little Rock Christian (124), Maumelle (167), Russellville (194), Conway (219), Benton (286), LR Central (304), Beebe (317), Episcopal (332), North Little Rock (354), Jacksonville (412), Sylvan Hills (432), and Star City (497).

Carder finished in a time of 16:48. Terry turned in a 17:06 clocking. Dawson Oakley (26th in 17:59), Cole Watson (27th in 18:02), Edgar Tejada (29th in 18:02), Eric Stewart (32nd in 18:07), and Peyton Reber (33rd in 18:09) completed the Hornet top seven.

“John Carder ran a nice personal record and did a great job,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Charlie Terry has been a little banged up and then fell during the race. He did a good job of hanging in there to the finish.

“Dawson Oakley ran a very good race and Edgar Tejada really stepped up with a big personal record,” he added. “We had a very nice pack throughout the race. We will just need to move that pack up closer to the front. We had too large of a time gap between our second and third runners to win today.

“Lake Hamilton and Catholic both ran very good races so we will have to keep working hard to compete with them,” the coach concluded.

Junior Boys

Chris Barrientos set a new school record for the junior boys cross country program in winning the Minuteman Cross Country Invitational with a time of 10:25. Barrientos broke Charlie Terry’s time of 10:49, which was set in 2012.

The Junior Hornets finished in third place in the meet with a score of 85 points behind team champion Catholic (64) and Lake Hamilton (68).

Joining Barrientos in the Junior Hornets’ top 7 were Luis Lara (7th in 11:09), Chris Morgan (22nd in 11:50), Logan New (25th in 11:59), Ben Sellers (30th in 12:02), Jackson Givens (33rd in 12:11), Kakada Av (34th in 12:13), and Kevin Weng (45th in 12:29).

“Congrats to Chris Barrientos on a dominating win,” Orr said. “He did a great job. He’s ready to move up to the senior high team. We just have to decide when that will happen.

“We had lots of guys run personal records today,” he noted. “Like the senior boys team, we just had too many large time gaps between our top runners to hold off Catholic and Lake Hamilton. We will focus on reducing those gaps in the coming weeks.”

Bryant is scheduled to run in Conway this Saturday, Sept. 19. The Conway Invitational will be at Lake Beaverfork.