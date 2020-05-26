May 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Persistent scoring produces 7-5 win for Everett Sox

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

The Bryant Everett Black Sox Junior American Legion team scored in each of the first five innings to build a 7-2 lead then held off a seventh-inning rally by the Pangburn Rayburn Sporting Goods AA team to improve to 2-0 with a 7-5 win on Saturday.

The Sox will conclude pool play in the second Ryan White Memorial Wood Bat Tournament on Sunday at 2 p.m., against the Texarkana Junior squad.

In other games Saturday, the Bryant Sport Shop Black Sox AA team captured a come-from-behind victory over Texarkana, 4-3, while Pangburn came back later in the evening to edge the Pine Bluff National Bank AA, 4-3, in eight innings. Pine Bluff picked up a 4-0 win over the Cabot Junior team earlier in the day.

In addition to the Bryant-Texarkana Junior game, the Bryant AA will take on Pangburn today at 4:30 with Texarkana wrapping up pool play against Cabot.

Bracket play commences on Monday at Hot Springs Lakeside with the winners of the two pools competing at Bryant High School Field squaring off with the winners of the two pools competing at Lakeside.

In Saturday’s win, Drew Tipton and Evan Lee each had two hits for the Junior Sox. Connor Tatum provided a key two-out two-run double.

Blake Patterson started the game on the mound for Everett and pitched two hitless innings. Dalton Holt relieved in the third. Pangburn didn’t manage a hit until an infield single in the fourth.

By that time, the Sox had built a 5-0 lead. In the first, Tipton singled, took second on Holt’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Lee’s first hit, a solid single to right.

Harrison Dale led off Bryant’s second with an infield hit, reached second on Tatum’s grounder to third, advanced to third on Jordan Gentry’s bouncer to the right side then scored on a wild pitch as Dakota Besancon was waiting out a walk.

The third was the Black Sox’ big inning. A one-out error, allowing Lee to reach opened the door. Patterson stroked a single to left-center and Bailey Bowers drew a walk to load the base. Dale picked up an RBI with a grounder to third then Tatum pulled a shot down the right-field line to chase home Patterson and Bowers, making it 5-0.

Pangburn broke through with a pair of unearned runs in the fourth. With one out, Coby Crossen’s infield pop was dropped. Skylar Lidaker was then hit by a pitch and Brett Capels walked. Chase Hopkins got the first run home with the first Pangburn hit, an infield single. An error on a bad-hop grounder to second made it 5-2 but Hold struck out Alec Bourgeois and got Tyler Bell to ground to Dale at third for a force to end the inning.

Bryant took advantage of a pair of errors and a pair of walks to get one of those back in the bottom of the fourth. Tipton reached on the first miscue, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Holt walked and stole second before Lee drew a free pass to fill the sacks. Patterson drove in Tipton with a grounder to short and he reached safely when the ball was booted.

But Pangburn got out of the inning with no further damage, turning a 4-6-3 doubleplay.

Devon Dupree took over on the mound for the Sox in the fifth and worked a 1-2-3 frame, using just seven pitches.

In turn, his teammates tacked on another run without a hit. Dale walked, Tatum sacrificed him to second and, after a passed ball allowed him to take third, Gentry came through with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.

Dupree eased through the top of the sixth around a one-out single by Capels. After the Sox loaded the bases without scoring in the bottom of the inning, Pangburn mounted its rally in the top of the seventh.

The frame started out fine with Dupree fanning Bourgeois. But Bell slapped a single to right, Dalton Passmore doubled, and Josh Roach tripled to make it 7-4. Roach scored on a grounder to second by Crossen then Dupree induced a fly to Lee in center to end it.

BRYANT EVERETT 7, PANGBURN RAYBURN SPORTING GOODS 5

Sportsmen ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Passmore, lf-cf-p 4 1 1 1 Tipton, lf 4 2 2 0

Roach, ss 4 1 1 1 Holt, 1b-p-rf 1 0 0 0

Crossen, 3b 4 1 0 1 Lee, cf 3 1 2 1

Lidaker, rf-lf 3 1 0 0 Patterson, p-1b 4 1 1 1

Owens, p 0 0 0 0 Bowers, c 3 1 0 0

Capels, rf 1 0 1 0 Dale, 3b 3 2 1 1

Hopkins, 1b 3 0 1 1 Tatum, ss 2 0 1 2

Poe, 2b 3 0 0 1 Gentry, 2b 2 0 0 1

Bourgeois, c 2 0 0 0 Besancon, rf 1 0 0 0

Bell, cf-p 3 1 1 0 Dupree, p 1 0 0 0

Totals 27 5 5 5 Totals 24 7 7 6

Pangburn 000 200 3 — 5

Everett 113 110 X — 7

E—Bell, Tatum, Gentry, Roach, Poe. DP—Pangburn 1, Bryant 1. LOB—Pangburn 5, Bryant 8. 2B—Tatum, Tipton, Passmore. 3B—Roach. SB—Bell, Lee 2, Tipton, Holt. S—Holt, Tatum. SF—Gentry.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Pangburn

Owens (L) 2 2 2 3 2 0

Bell 3 3 0 3 3 0

Passmore 1 0 0 1 0 0

Bryant

Patterson 2 0 0 0 2 0

Holt (W) 2 2 0 1 1 1

Dupree 3 3 3 4 0 2

HPB—Lidaker (by Holt), Holt (by Bell). WP—Patterson, Owens, Bell. PB—Bourgeois.