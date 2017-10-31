Playoff scenarios for Class 7A football

Courtesy of Walter Woodie
Here are the playoff scenarios going into the final week of the regular season:
CLASS 7A
WEST – Bentonville and Bentonville West play Friday for the 1-2 seeds. Both have a 1st round bye. Fayetteville is the 3 seed and Springdale Har-Ber is the fourth seed. Springdale and Rogers play Friday for the 5-6 seeds.
CENTRAL – North Little Rock has clinched a 1 seed and a 1st round bye. Bryant and Conway meet Friday for the 2-3 seeds, with the 2 seed also having a 1st round bye. Cabot is locked in as the fourth seed.
FS Southside has clinched playoff spot and will either be the 5th or 6th seed. FS Northside, LR Catholic and LR Central all can earn a berth, but need to win and get help to get into the playoffs. On Friday, Southside will host Northside while Catholic hosts Central.
If Southside wins, the Mavs are the 5th seed while the Catholic-Central winner is the 6th seed.
If Northside wins, then whoever wins the Catholic-Central game, there will be a 3-way tie between Northside, Southside and the Catholic-Central. If Northside and Central wins, then Northside is 5th and Southside 6th (Northside beat both Southside and Central, then Southside beat Central).
If Northside and Catholic win, then there is perfect 3-way triangle between Northside, Southside and Catholic. Right now, Southside has 26 tiebreaker points, Northside 13, and Catholic 6. If Northside has more points than Catholic, then Northside would be 5th, and Southside (because it beat Catholic) would be 6th. However, should Catholic win by enough points to pass Northside, then Southside would be 5th and Catholic (which beat Northside) would be 6th.