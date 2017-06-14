Post-season honors announced for Hornets soccer team

June 13, 2017 Boys Soccer

John Sohn

Ricky Barrientos

Dawson Oakley

Bryant Hornets Martin Ramirez and Jack Selig have been named Class 7A All-State for the 2017 soccer season. In addition, first-year head coach Richard Friday was voted the 7A-Central Conference Coach of the Year and will assist at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game later this month.

Friday led the Hornets to a 12-8-1 record and a three seed from the Central Conference to the 7A State Tournament where the team reached the quarterfinals before losing 1-0 to eventual champion Rogers.

For his play at State, Ricky Barrientos was named to the all-tournament team, while Bryant goalkeeper John Sohn has been chosen to play in the all-star game.

All-conference selections for the Hornets are Dalton Bryant, Luke Welch, Connor Qualls, Jhorman Cruz, Dawson Oakley and Luis Lara.

Luis Lara

Connor Qualls

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980's. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

