Post-season honors earned by Hornets soccer players, coach

May 23, 2019 Boys Soccer

The Bryant Hornets soccer team reached the finals of the State tournament for the first time ever this spring and now individual awards are part of the product of their success as Henry Terry, Luis Lara, Brandon Delgadillo and Martin Ramirez have been selected All-State for the 2019 season.

The Hornets, who won the 6A-Central Conference championship, finished 16-3-2 overall after falling to Springdale in the State finals. Head coach Richard Friday was named the Coach of the Year in the league where the Hornets went 13-1, winning 12 in a row after their lone loss to Little Rock Catholic on March 14. The win streak reached 14 before the loss to Springdale.

Along with the All-State quartet, the Hornets’ Danny Linares, Thomas Bullington, Christopher Fuller and Brian Ibarra were named first team all-conference.

Codi Kirby, Carlos Gaytan, Jonathan Giron and Grant Jacuzzi were tabbed as second team all-conference.

In addition, Kirby, Bullington and Lara were named to the all-State Tournament team. Bullington and Fuller have been selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games set for June 21 at UCA.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

