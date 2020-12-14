December 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Qualifying times in four events help Lady Hornets win eight-team meet at OBU

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — Freshman Jinson Kang turned in State qualifying times in the 100 yard butterfly and the 500 yard free style as the Bryant Lady Hornets took team honors at an eight-team swim meet at Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Lady Hornets’ 200 medley and 200 free relay teams also recorded qualifying times at the meet.

Bryant’s girls accumulated 382 points. Lake Hamilton was second with 249.[more]

The meet came on the heels of a sprint meet that including only 50 and 100 yard freestyle competition at UALR on Thursday, Dec. 10. It was the final meet for the team prior to the Christmas break. They’ll swim again at OBU on Jan. 15, 2010.

Kang won both events she qualified in. In the 100 fly, she finished in 1:03.21. In the 500 free, she touched at 5:34.64.

She also contributed legs to the relay teams that surpassed State qualifying times. In the 200 medley relay, she joined Justine Tazelaar, Kelsie Vaughn and Erin Moser on a event-winning time of 2:09.86. In the 200 freestyle relay, Tazelaar, Moser, Amanda Butler and Kang won in a qualifying time of 1:56.14.

Individually, Tazelaar contributed 32 points to the Bryant girls’ effort by finishing second in the 100 backstroke (1:11.12) and fourth in the 100 free (1:03.88). Jordan Martin turned in a third in the 500 free (6:35.01) and a fourth in the 200 free (2:28.42) to account for 31 points.

Vaughn and Moser each added 29 points. Vaughn was fourth in the 500 free (6:46.26) and fifth in the 100 breast stroke (1:27.07) while Moser took fourth in the 50 free (26.68) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:11.53).

With a fourth in the 200 IM (3:06.60) and a sixth in the 100 back (1:26.28), Megan Matthew accumulated 28 points. Whitney Meyer was third in the 200 IM (3:03.58) and eighth in the 100 fly (1:22.80) to pitch in 27 points. Mollie Robinson also accounted for 27 points. She was fifth in the 500 free (7:15.27) and sixth in the 200 free (2:49.93).

Butler turned in a sixth-place finish in the 50 free (31.34) as well as a 10th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:38.22). Charlie Hunnicutt completed the Bryant scoring with a 12th in the 100 free (1:20.13) and a 15th in the 100 back (1:57.75).

At UALR, Kang was the Lady Hornets’ top finisher in both freestyle sprints. Her 26.54 in the 50 was the second best time at the meet while her 58.26 in the 100 was third best.

In the 50, Tazelaar’s 27.78 was fifth and Moser’s 28.19 was eighth. Martin also finished in the top 20 with a time of 29.51. In all, 57 swimmers competed in the 50 while 52 participated in the 100.

In the 100, Tazelaar was sixth overall with a time of 1:02.18 while Moser finished ninth in 1:02.59. Again Martin was a top 20 finisher as well. Her 1:05.80 was good for 15th.