Repeated escapes allow 15U Sox to retain advantage in first Showdown game

CONWAY — The Bryant Black Sox 15U Junior American Legion team made like escape artists on Thursday in their opening game of the Central Arkansas Showdown against the Sticks Baseball (Fisher) of Little Rock at Don Owen Sports Complex.

With a 4-2 lead, the Sox faced a two-on, no-out jam in the bottom of the sixth but escaped without harm thanks to the relief pitching of Gage Horn, who fanned two.

In the seventh, Sticks scored a run to make it 4-3 and had the bases loaded when Clay Crawford relieved with one out. Catcher Matt Griffe picked off the runner at third then Crawford got the third out on a pop to Reid Catton at second to escape.

After the Sox increased the margin to 5-3 in the top of the eighth, the Sticks threatened again in the bottom of the inning, cutting it to 5-4. Once again, they loaded the bases with one out, but Crawford induced a grounder to Hunter Holt at third. He threw home for a force. The next batter was out on a comebacker to Crawford to preserve the Bryant lead.

In the ninth, the Sox struck for some insurance, building their lead to 8-4 and, this time, the Sticks had no answer as Crawford pitched around a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth.

The victory improved the Sox to 10-10 this season going into a second pool play game tonight at 7 against Force Baseball of Fayetteville, Ga.

The Sox accumulated seven hits to take advantage of eight walks and five hit batsmen. Jordan Knox had two hits including a double. Holt and Carson Kemp each drove in two runs.

A trio of Bryant pitchers limited the Sticks to four hits but walked seven. The Sox committed three errors. Lakin Woods pitched the first five frames and shut out the Little Rock team for four innings before giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

By then, the Sox had built a 4-0 lead. The first run scored in the top of the third when Luke Bickerstaff was hit by a pitch. A balk by Sticks pitcher J Woolbright sent him to second then Griffe got a sacrifice bunt down to get him to third. With two down, a wild pitch allowed Bickerstaff to score.

In the top of the fifth, Bickerstaff and Griffe singled. Knox’s double made it 2-0 and, with two down, Holt drilled a single to center to chase in Griffe and Knox.

B Lane drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth then B Blanton singled. An error allowed Woolbright to reach as a run scored. When Blanton stole third, an errant throw allowed him to score, making it 4-2. With Woolbright at third, Woods got B Smith to tap back to the mound. Holding Woolbright at third, Woods threw to first for the second out. He then fanned J Mattox to end the threat.

A walk, an error and a hit batsman loaded the bases for the Sticks in the seventh. A walk forced in a run before Griffe picked off the runner at third to take the starch out of the inning.

In turn, Bryant filled the sacks with walks to Kemp and Horn. Mason Butler was struck by a 2-0 pitch, setting up Catton, who delivered a sacrifice fly.

Mattox was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the eighth. He stole second then tagged and went to third on J Mitchem’s grounder to Holt at third. A dropped fly allowed Mattox to score and with a walk to C Hay and an infield hit by L Owen, the Sticks had the bags full before Crawford wriggled out of the jam with the lead intact.

Bryant’s game-breaking top of the ninth started with a walk to Griffe. Knox beat out a bunt single then so did Crawford, filling the bases. With one out, Aden Palmer was robbed of a hit by the second baseman. But Brady Brower, running for Griffe, was able to scramble home from third.

After a passed ball moved runners to second and third, Kemp supplied the crowning blow, a lined single to right.