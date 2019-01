Results from Conway wrestling tournament

CONWAY — In a wrestling tournament held in Conway on Saturday, Jan. 26, the Bryant Hornets’ Kevin Taylor won in the 160-pound division and Kyle Green won in the 220-pound division.

In addition, Cameron Scarlett was third in the 195-pound division, Ty Johnson was third in the heavyweight division and Rodricho Martin was fourth in the 220-pound division.

The Hornets are scheduled to compete at Cabot on Tuesday, Jan. 29.