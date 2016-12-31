Rogers’ free throws lift Lady Hornets past Lady Chicks

File photo by Kevin Nagle

BEEBE — Seniors Kendal Rogers and Riley Hill came through at crunch time as the Bryant Lady Hornets extracted a hard-earned 43-42 win over the Blytheville Lady Chickasaws to wrap up the Badger Christmas Classic at Beebe High School on Friday.

The Lady Hornets trailed 42-41 when Rogers was fouled with :05.1 showing on the clock. She converted both free throws to provide the winning margin. Hill came through with a momentum-changing 3-pointer with just under three minutes left after Blytheville had pushed out to a 5-point advantage.

“We showed a lot of character after being up in the first half, getting down by as many as 7 in the fourth, to come back and find a way to win,” said Lady Hornets coach Brad Matthews. “I’m really proud of our kids’ effort and the fight they showed to get the win.”

Sophomore forward Allison Steen came through with a season-high 15 points to lead Bryant’s offense. Rogers added 8 with Hill, Mary Catherine Selig and Kalia Walker scoring 6 each.

The Lady Hornets produced a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 25-22 edge at the half. But Blytheville held them to just 3 points in the third quarter to surge into the lead. It was 32-28 going into the final stanza.

Bryant will now have this week to practice in final preparations for the 7A-Central Conference opener. The Lady Hornets will host perennial powerhouse Fort Smith Northside on Friday.