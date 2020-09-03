September 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

September 3, 2020 Archives, Golf

Rounds by Darbonne, Sharp highlight Hornets’ match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Drew Darbonne shot a nine-hole round of 43 to earn individual medalist honors and Peyton Sharp carded a 44 for the Bryant Hornets golf team in a dual match at Sheridan Country Club on Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets took team honors on the home course combining on a team score of 178 to Bryant’s 186.

The Hornets are scheduled to play again today at First Tee in Little Rock.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

