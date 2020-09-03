September 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Rounds by Darbonne, Sharp highlight Hornets’ match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Drew Darbonne shot a nine-hole round of 43 to earn individual medalist honors and Peyton Sharp carded a 44 for the Bryant Hornets golf team in a dual match at Sheridan Country Club on Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets took team honors on the home course combining on a team score of 178 to Bryant’s 186.

The Hornets are scheduled to play again today at First Tee in Little Rock.