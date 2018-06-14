Russellville rallies past Junior Sox (17)

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Pirates wiped out a 6-3 deficit against the Bryant Black Sox Junior (17) American Legion team with a five-run fourth inning on Wednesday night on the way to an 11-6 victory.

In a second game of five innings, the Pirates built a 4-0 lead over the first three innings then held on for a 4-3 win.

Keyed by a three-run third, the Sox had taken a 5-1 lead in the first game. After Russellville scored twice in the third, the Sox added a run in the top of the fourth. But, after the Pirates’ five-run uprising, the Sox were unable to rally.

The losses left the 17’s 8-6 on the season going into the Perfect Timing/Chad Wolf Classic in Fayetteville where they’ll open pool play on Friday at 11:15 a.m., against the Barnstormers of Olatha, Kansas, at Prairie Grove High School. At 6:15, they play Arkansas Sticks 2020 Red at Bentonville. They complete pool play on Saturday when they’ll take on the Poplar Bluff Vipers at 2:30 p.m., at Baum Stadium, then at 6, play the Arkansas Prospects at Fayetteville High School.

Russellville 11, Bryant 6

The Sox got five different pitchers work in Wednesday’s opener. Unfortunately, they combined on eight walks and a hit batsman. Russellville took advantage with eight hits inlcuidng two doubles and a home run.

Bryant finished with 10 hits including a pair of doubles by Noah Davis. Lawson Speer, Garrett Wilson and Blaine Sears each had two knocks.

Russellville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a single, a stolen base and a double.

Bryant countered with two in the top of the second. Wilson singled, and Sears walked to set the table. They pulled off a double steal to get to second and third then Wilson scored on a passed ball as Zion Collins walked. A wild pitch got Sears home with the go-ahead run.

After the Pirates were set down in order in the bottom of the second by Sox starter Josh Turner, Bryant’s three-run third commenced with Speer’s one-out infield hit. Davis followed with his first double and Ryan Riggs singled to make it 3-1.

Wilson infield hit allowed Davis to score then Sears blooped a single to center to get Riggs home to make it 5-1.

A single, a double and a hit batsman loaded the bases for the Pirates in the home third. A run scored on a force at second then another came in on a single to left. Tyler Bates relieved for the Sox and issued a walk to load the bases before getting out of the frame with a pop to short and a strikeout.

Speer singled for Bryant in the top of the fourth. Davis doubled him to third and he scored on Riggs’ groundout to second to make it 6-3.

Russellville took advantage of five walks and a third-strike passed ball with two singles in the bottom of the fourth to rally for an 8-6 lead.

Sears singled in the top of the fifth and was sacrificed to second but that was the last hit for the Sox.

Will Hathcote got the last two outs of the fourth then Collins pitched a scoreless fifth before issuing a pair of walks in the bottom of the sixth that led to a three-run blast to complete the scoring.

Davis relieved and retired the side but the Sox couldn’t muster a rally.

Russellville 4, Bryant 3

The Sox were held to five hits including two by Hathcote and a triple by Slade Renfrow.

Christian Motes worked the first three innings on the mound and gave up the four runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jarod Yarbrough pitched around a hit in the scoreless fourth inning in relief.

Bryant was unable to score in the first despite singles from Sears and Hathcote and a wild pitch that had them at second and third with two down. In turn, Russellville used a walk, a groundout, a single and a groundout to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the frame.

Neither team mustered much until the bottom of the third when the Pirates came up with three runs on a pair of singles, a walk and a bases-clearing double.

The Sox trimmed two runs off the margin in the top. of the fourth. Hathcote singled and Conner Coleman walked. With one out, Aaron Morgan grounded into a force at third but Ethan Andrews beat out an infield hit to load the bases. Motes walked to force in a run then Bates walked to make it 4-2.

Despite a one-out triple, Yarbrough got through the bottom of the fourth and the Sox threatened again in the top of the fifth when Renfrow drilled his triple to start the inning and scored on a third-strike wild pitch. Riggs drew a walk but was forced at second on a grounder by Davis. After Davis stole second to get into scoring position, a strikeout ended the game.