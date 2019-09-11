Second-half score lifts Pine Bluff past Bryant White

Photos by Kevin Nagle
The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School fell victim to a second-half touchdown that snapped a 6-6 tie as the Pine Bluff seventh-graders forged a 14-6 win at Bryant Stadium Tuesday night.
Bryant White is now 1-1 going into a game at Benton on Monday, Sept. 16.
The Hornets’ defense forced two fumbles and recovered both of them. Middle linebacker Darrell Moore had 12 tackles while Jade Jackson had five and Wesley Vandeventer had three.
Offensively, Nick Baker had Bryant White’s touchdown on a 40-yard run on a jet sweep. Myron Thrash rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries and Preston Howlett had two pass receptions for 20 yards.