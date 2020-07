Senior Legion State tourney begins today in Bryant, Sheridan

With the Junior American Legion State Tournament freshly decided, the 2020 Senior American Legion State Tournament begins today in Bryant and Sheridan. There will be three games in each location capped by Bryant’s opener against Cabot in Bryant at 8 p.m., and Sheridan’s opener against Brinkley at 8 p.m., in Sheridan.

Games will be played every other day to accommodate travel back and forth for teams, particularly from Fort Smith, Paragould, El Dorado, Crossett and Texarkana. Over the weekend games will be played daily.

The Black Sox, three-time defending State champions, started the season 2-9 but has since won 12 of 14 going into the tournament.

Here are the brackets:

2020 SENIOR AMERICAN LEAGION STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Sheridan except * at Bryant

At Bryant*

Tuesday, July 21

Game 1 — Little Rock vs. Lake Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Game 2 — Texarkana vs. Mountain Home, 3 p.m.*

Game 3 — Cabot vs. Bryant, 8 p.m.*

Game 4 — El Dorado vs. Batesville, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — Russellville vs. Paragould, 5:30*

Game 6 — Brinkley vs. Sheridan, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Game 7 — Fort Smith vs. game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.*

Game 8 — Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner, 8 p.m.*

Game 9 — Game 4 winner vs. game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Crossett vs. game 6 winner, 8 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 4 loser vs. game 5 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 2 loser vs. game 3 loser, 3 p.m.*

Saturday, July 25

Game 13 — Game 6 loser vs. game 8 loser, 3 p.m.*

Game 14 — Game 1 loser vs. game 9 loser 5:30 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 7 loser vs. game 11 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 10 loser vs. game 12 winner, 5:30 p.m.*

Game 17 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m.*

Game 18 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Game 19 — Game 15 winner vs. game 13 winner, TBD

Game 20 — Game 14 winner vs. game 16 winner, TBD

Game 21 — Game 18 loser vs. game 19 winner, TBD

Game 22 — Game 17 loser vs. game 20 winner, TBD

Game 23 — Game 17 winner vs. game 18 winner, TBD##

Monday, July 27

Game 24 — Game 23 winner vs. TBD#

Game 25 — Game 21 winner vs. TBD#

Tuesday, July 28

Game 26 — Game 24 winner vs. game 25 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 27 — if necessary, 8 p.m.

#Note 1, pairings for games 24 and 25 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

##Note 2, If three teams remain after game 24, the winner of game 23 automatically draws the bye to game 27.