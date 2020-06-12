June 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Senior Sox dismiss Miller, Mo., as pool play continues at Twin Lakes Classic

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

MOUNTAIN HOME — Kaleb Jobe pitched a three inning no-hitter, facing just 16 batters with five strikeouts and the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team waltzed to a 15-0 win over Miller, Mo., in the second game of pool play at the 23rd Brooks Robinson Twin Lakes Classic on Thursday.

With a berth in the championship round of the tournament all but clinched with the win in conjunction with Harrison’s 11-4 win over Kirkwood, Mo., the Sox were set to complete pool play against Kirkwood (from the St. Louis area) on Friday evening.

Caleb Garrett, Tyler Sawyer and Justin Blankenship each had two hits for the Sox, who improved to 11-2 on the season. Trent Daniel banged a three-run homer, Sawyer drove in three and Blankenship two. [more]

Bryant scored six times in the first to take control of the game. Blankenship doubled off the third baseman’s glove to start the game. He took third on a bloop single by Garrett. Sawyer went the other way for a looping single to left to drive in the first run. Jobe helped his own cause by burning the center fielder with a deep drive chasing in two with a double. After Brady Butler was hit by pitch, Daniel unloaded with his shot to left.

Miller’s lone baserunner came in the bottom of the inning. Jobe struck out the side but, with one down, a slow roller to short was bobbled a bit by Sawyer and ruled an error as the batter reached.

In the top of the second, Blankenship reached on a third-strike wild pitch, advanced on a groundout by Garrett, took third on another wild pitch and scored on Sawyer’s sacrifice fly.

Jobe induced a trio of popups while working a 1-2-3 home second and the Sox put the finishing touches on the scoring in the top of the third. Butler instigated the uprising with a walk and a stolen base, taking third on an errant throw to second. With one out, Ben Wells drew a free pass and B.J. Ellis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Austin Benning drew an RBI walk then Blankenship drilled a two-run single to make it 10-0.

An infield hit by Garrett drove in Benning, a long single by Sawyer brought Blankenship around. Garrett scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-0 and, after Jobe walked, Butler and Jonathan Wade lashed consecutive singles to make it 15-0.

Jobe finished off the win with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the third.

“We came out to play today with a lot of energy and took control against a team that was overmatched,” commented Sox manager Craig Harrison. “It was similar to a game here two years ago against Springfield that we won in three innings on our way to the championship. It sure helps our pitching situation to have a starter basically throw a bullpen session.

“Our hitters were locked in and, of course, Jobe threw well,” he summed up.