Senior Sox have to settle for a tie in first pool game in Springfield

July 9, 2020 Baseball-Senior Legion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One thing about Showcase baseball: They settle for ties.

The Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team opened pool play at the Mid America Premier Showcase with a 5-5 tie against the 417 Hooks of Springfield on Thursday. Bryant held a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. The Hooks managed a tying run and that the bases loaded when the final out, a liner to shortstop Connor Martin was recorded.

And the game was over.

The Sox are scheduled for another game on Friday against MidWest Prospects 17U of St. Peters, Mo., at 6 p.m.

The Hooks broked out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Bryant starter Will Hathcote struggled with his command. He walked four in the inning and hit a batter. One run scored on a passed ball, the other came in on a groundout. They stranded three.

The Sox tied it in the top of the second. One-out walks to Coby Greiner and Blaine Sears and a two-out pass to Lawson Speer loaded the bases. Noah Davis walked to force in a run then Ryan Riggs walked to force in another.

Hathcote settled in after giving up a lead-off single in the bottom of the second and Bryant took a lead in the top of the third. Cade Drennan doubled and took third on a groundout. Greiner squeezed in the run with a bunt to the first baseman.

Again, however, 417 tied it in the bottom of the inning. A two-out error opened the door. A stolen base then a single produced the run.

The Sox stranded three in the top of the fifth but Hathcote struck out the side around a two-out walk in the home half.

The Hooks took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth on a walk, a stolen base and a two-out single.

This time, the Sox rallied. Logan Catton opened the top of the seventh and was hit by a pitch. With one out, Catton stole second and Peyton Dillon reached on a third-strike wild pitch as Catton moved to third. Slade Renfrow, in to run for Dillon, stole second before Greiner slapped a single to right, driving in both runners to give the Sox a 5-4 lead.

Though Greiner was thrown out trying to steal second, Sears singled then Martin and Speer walked to fill the bags. But a strikeout ended the outburst.

A lead-off single led to a pitching change as Sears relieved in the bottom of the inning. He fanned the first batter he faced but back to back singles to left brought the tying run around. A fly to right and the final liner to Martin ended the game.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

July 9, 2020
