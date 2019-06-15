Senior Sox notch second win in pool play with 8-3 romp

GREENLAND — Will McEntire blanked Prodigy Prime over five innings as he teammates built a 7-0 lead while Logan Chambers cracked three hits and Gage Stark two on the way to an 8-3 win at the Chad Wolffe Classic on Friday.

Cade Drennan added a home run. Both Chambers and Stark had doubles as did Peyton Dillon and Logan Grant.

The Sox hacked out 10 hits in support of McEntire who pitched into the seventh before Coby Greiner came on and closed out the victory. McEntire fanned nine, walked no one and wound up surrendering five hits.

Now 2-1 in pool play in the Classic, the Sox are set to take on Perfect Timing Blue on Saturday at 9 a.m., at Fayetteville High School.

Drennan’s two-run blast started the scoring for the Sox in the top of the first. It came after Chambers had opened the game with a single to center.

In the third, Chambers led off with a double, stole third and, as Logan Cotton walked, scored on a wild pitch.

Stark doubled with one out in the fourth. Greiner singled him to third and Aaron Morgan lifted a sacrifice fly to center to make it 4-0.

Grant was struck by a pitch to start the top of the sixth. Stark singled and Greiner sacrificed them to second and third to set the stage for Brayden Lester, who singled in a run. Chambers’ knock made it 6-0 and Catton’s sacrifice fly made it 7-0.

Meanwhile, McEntire retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, only surrendering a one-out double in the second.

A single started the bottom of the sixth for Prime but McEntire struck out the next two. A hit batsman and a single to right produced a run but McEntire ended the inning with another strikeout.

Doubles by Dillon and Grant got that run back for Bryant in the top of the seventh.

A double and a triple started Prodigy’s seventh. Greiner relieved and picked off the runner at third.

A bloop double and a single made it 8-3 before Greiner induced a pop to Dillon at first. And, after a walk loaded the bases, the final out came on a fly to Lester in left.