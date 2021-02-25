February 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Senior’s first varsity goal caps off Hornets’ victory in home opener

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Aaron Shuttleworth

There was excitement on the Bryant Stadium field Thursday night as the Hornets extended their season record to 2-0. But no one was more excited then Daniel Tucker.

With :35 seconds left in the game, Tucker was running behind teammate Marshawn Hood driving towards Texarkana’s goal. When Hood got tangled up with a Texarkana defender, all he had to do was kick it back to Tucker for a wide open shot that went to the top of the goal beyond the reach of the keeper.

So on opening night at home with less then a minute to play, senior Daniel Tucker scored his first career goal as part of a 4-0 victory.[more]

Sean Sobba had two goals and one assist in the contest. The first one came with 18:52 remaining in the first half assisted by Alex Rowlan. The second came with 14:20 left in the game assisted by Jonathon Lowery.

The other goal came from Jesse Wolf with 3:15 remaining in the first half assisted by Sobba.

There were 27 shots on the goal by the Hornets.

“Our midfield did much better this week then last week at Benton,” Bryant Coach Jason Hay said.

And it was definitely seen as the Razorbacks had trouble getting the ball towards the Hornet goal. But when they did, keeper Devon Norris held up well under the pressure with six saves, keeping the Razorbacks from scoring all night.

The only yellow card from the game came from Texarkana with 1:01 left in the game when a defender caught Carlos Garcia in the air and took his knees out from under him. Garcia received a shot to the head when he hit the ground.

After the game, Hay said, “He’s okay and will be in good shape for next week’s game.”

With the beginning of 7A-Central Conference play starting in seven days, the next week of practice will be very important for the rest of the season, Hay indicated.

“We have to win at (Little Rock) Central next Thursday to be able to get to the (Northwest Arkansas Invitational) tournament in Bentonville 3-0 with a full head of steam,” he said.