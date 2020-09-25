September 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Lady Hornets outlast Central

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets narrowly lost the first game of their volleyball match with Little Rock Central on Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Bryant gym. But they came back from the 23-25 setback to win the match in five games, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12.

That helped to salve the wounds from the heartbreaking loss to Little Rock Hall just two nights prior. Hall prevailed by a score of 16-14 in the fifth and deciding game. Hall won the first game 25-16 then Bryant won games two and three by identical 25-13 scores. Hall rallied to win the fourth game 25-14 to force the dramatic finish.

In their win, the Lady Hornets got seven kills apiece from Sandra McAnear, Katie Jones and Whitney Wingard, and six by Lindsay Young, who also came through with 23 assists.

Ashtyn Foster and Wingard highlighted the teams serving game with three aces each. Defensively, Jones had 10 digs, McAnear nine and Wingard 7.

In Tuesday’s match, Wingard contributed eight kills and two solo blocks. Young had seven kills on offense and eight digs on defense. McAnear and Brittney Waddle each pitched in with four aces in service. McAnear added four kills.

Defensively, Foster came up with six digs and Amanda White five. April Byington added a pair of solo blocks.

Over the weekend, the Lady Hornets competed at the Arkansas State University Playday. In pool play, they absorbed two-game losses to Wynne (16-25, 17-25); Hutchison, Mo. (25-27, 17-25); Pocahontas (11-25, 11-25), Hoxie (11-25, 13-25) and St. Mary’s, Tenn. (22-25, 11-25).

For the weekend, McAnear had nine kills, four aces and 28 digs. Wingard added six kills, six aces and 14 digs. Jones also had six kills to go with 12 digs. Young provided 19 assists.

The Lady Hornets were scheduled to take on Conway, one of the top teams in the state, on the road Tuesday, Sept. 30, before taking a week off. They visit North Little Rock on Oct. 7.



