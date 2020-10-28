October 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Shelby third as Lady Hornets take fourth at conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CABOT — Senior Hannah Shelby finished third overall to earn all-conference honors as the Bryant Lady Hornets competed in the 7A-East/Central Conference Cross Country Championships Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club. As a team, the Lady Hornets placed fourth with a total of 76 points.

Conway won the title with 44 points followed by Van Buren (57), Mount St. Mary (72), Bryant (76), Cabot (80), LR Central (180), North Little Rock (207), and West Memphis (246).

Shelby completed the course with a time of 19:44 and received a medal for finishing in the top 10. Reagan Smith was Bryant’s second finisher at 16th place with a time of 21:10. She was closely followed by the rest of Bryant’s scorers, Bailey Brazil (18th, 21:19), Bree Hood (19th, 21:31), and Haley Hood (20th, 21:35).

Finishing out the top seven were Lauren Hart (26th, 22:20) and Melissa Barrientos (34th, 23:02).

“I was extremely proud of Hannah Shelby today,” stated Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “She turned in an outstanding performance. She went out with the leaders and never backed off.

“Our other top scorers did a good job of pack running,” he added. “There was only a 25-second gap between the four of them. We just had too much gap between them and Hannah to really be able to contend for the title.”

The Lady Hornets will now turn their attention to the State championship meet, which will be held at Oaklawn Park on Nov. 7.