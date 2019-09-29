Short-handed Lady Hornets finish 13th at Russellville

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets were short several of their top runners Saturday as they competed at the Cyclone Invitational cross country meet at Arkansas Tech University. In the 15-team field, the girls finished with 340 points to finish 13th.

Bentonville won the meet with 18 points, finishing with the top six runners for a perfect score. Fayetteville was second with 89 points.

Aryn Stiles led the way with a 71st-place finish with a time of 23:11.6. Rebekah Hargis was 90th in 24:02.7 followed by Pollet Ocana-Reyes (92nd, 24:05.2), Madison Hagan (95th, 24:13), Madalyn Knight (102nd, 24:28.4), Heather Hammett (105th, 24:41.1) and Salina Fitzhugh (107th, 24:44.7) to round out the Lady Hornets’ top seven.

In the junior girls’ competition, Bryant was fifth with 190 points. Greenwood won the meet with 48 points. Lake Hamilton was second at 122.

Bryant’s top runner was Mariel Ocana. She finished 22nd in 14:12.5. Grace Taylor was 34th in 14:30.5 and Adalynn Mellon was 37th in 14:31.1.

Maddie Nelson was 60th and Paige Spicer 61st to round out the top five Bryant girls. Nelson ran 15:00.5 and Spicer 15:01.9. Gracie Rocha (66th, 15:05.07) Perla Limon (80th, 15:21.6) and Kaitlin Phillips (81st, 15:22.6) followed. For Bryant.

Next Saturday, the top runners will be competing at the annual Chile Pepper at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.