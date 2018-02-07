Six Hornets sign to play college football

“Heart and character.”

That’s what Bryant Hornets head football coach Buck James said was the key to the success of his football team over the last two seasons and the biggest factor in six of the members of that team signing to continue playing football in college on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

A celebration of the commitments was held at Big Blue, the Bryant athletic field house.

Seniors Luke Curtis, Zak Kemp, Rondale Messer, Antonio Rice, Antonio Todd and Cameron Vail each signed at the ceremony, while James commented on each and video highlights of their careers were projected on the field house wall.

Curtis and Kemp each signed with Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Messer and Todd signed with Henderson State University in Arkadelphia while Rice committed to Hutchinson State Junior College in Kansas, and Cameron Vail committed to join the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville as a preferred walk-on.

The group was part of the senior class that had a hand in more wins than any previous senior group at Bryant, 28.

BryantDaily.com plans to post individual stories about each one.