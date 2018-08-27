Solomon pleased with Lady Hornets’ work at Spikefest

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets competed in the annual Spikefest on Saturday and head coach Beth Solomon liked how it went.

“We played well,” she said. “The biggest takeaway is that we got to really look at a lineup for the season. We are ready for Fountain Lake (on Tuesday).”

The Lady Hornets host Fountain Lake with a junior varsity game starting at 5 p.m.

Bryant won its pool in first place, beating out Jonesboro Westside, Vilonia and Central Arkansas Christian. In bracket play, the Lady Hornets took on Mount St. Mary Academy but lost in three sets.