June 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Sox bounce back, dismiss Conway

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — Hunter Oglesby, with an inning of relief from Dylan Hurt, shut out the Conway Cougars as the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team bounced back from a disappointing 9-2 loss to Fort Smith Kerwins earlier in the evening with a 12-0 romp at Hendrix College on Tuesday night.

The Sox improved to 9-2-1 with the win. They’re set to play just their second home game of the season tonight against the North Little Rock Colts.

Over four innings, Oglesby allowed just three hits and two walks while fanning four. Hurt surrendered a hit and hit a batter in the fifth before bringing the game to a close.

Offensively, the Sox benefited from 11 walks and two Conway errors. They grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Logan Allen doubled and took third on a groundout by Dylan Hurt. A walk to Garrett Misenheimer set the table for Jordan Gentry who drilled a double to drive in both.

With two down, Jake East and Seth Tucker drew walks and, when Scott Schmidt was plunked by a pitch, it forced in the third run.

Bryant doubled the lead in the second with walks to Logan Allen, Hurt and Misenheimer starting the inning. Gentry grounded into a doubleplay but Allen scored. Aaron Orender singled in Hurt and it was 5-0.

After Orender stole second, East walked. An error allowed Orender to score.

The Sox turned a doubleplay in the top of the third to erase a walk. A single followed but Oglesby got the next batter to line out to Tucker in left.

Bryant’s third began with a walk to Schmidt. He took second on a passed ball and third on Matthew Sandidge’s grounder to the right side. Allen walked and, after a change on the mound, stole second. Hurt was struck by a delivery and, with two down, Gentry’s grounder to third was booted and it was 8-0.

Another doubleplay erased a lead-off single in the Conway fourth. Oglesby ended his work on the mound with a strikeout.

Consecutive singles by East, Tucker and Coby Greiner loaded the bases in the home fourth. Sandidge drew an RBI walk then Allen singled to plate a pair. With two away, Gentry walked to pack the bags again. Joey Cates then lashed a single to left, making it 12-0.

Hurt relieved in the fifth and got the first out before giving up a single then hitting a batter. Conway sacrificed runners to second and third then Hurt picked off the runner at third to end the game.