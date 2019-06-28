Sox drub another foe in Louisiana tournament

GONZALEZ, La. — The Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team made quick work of another opponent at the Louisiana Challenge on Friday, burying the Otto Candies Senior team from Luling, La., 18-2.

Logan Catton went 4 for 5 with four runs batted in and three runs scored while Gage Stark had two hits and four knocked in. Coby Greiner added two hits and the Sox took advantage of 10 walk, two hit batsmen and four errors with 13 hits. Logan Chambers was on base all four times with a hit and three walks. He scored four runs.

Christian Motes and Jake Wright combined to limit Otto Candies to two runs on five hits in the five-inning contest.

Bryant was set to conclude pool play against the Southland Hogs of Schriever, La., at 1:30 p.m.

The Sox took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and the uprising started with Chambers reaching on catcher’s interference. Catton singled then Cade Drennan was drilled by a 1-0 pitch. With one out, Logan Grant singled in the first run then Stark was struck by a pitch to force one in. Aaron Morgan, running for Drennan the Sox catcher, came home on a passed ball as Greiner was drawing a walk to make it 3-0.

Otto Candies broke through with its two runs in the bottom of the second. Three singles produced the first tally followed by another single and a fielder’s choice that made it 3-2 before Motes recorded the third out on a liner to Greiner in center.

The Sox erupted with 10 runs in the top of the third to blow the game up. Wright walked to lead off then, with one out, Stark reached on an error that allowed Wright to race to third. Greiner bunted him home and beat it out for a base hit. Brayden Lester delivered a sacrifice fly then both Ryan Lessenberry and Chambers walked to load the bases for Catton, who ripped a double to clear the bags, making it 8-2.

Drennan drew a walk then Wright’s fly to center was dropped. Catton scored then, when Grant’s fly to right was botched, Morgan, again running for Drennan, came in. That set up Stark’s RBI double. And when he scored on Greiner’s knock to right, it was 13-2.

Motes pitched around an error in the bottom of the third and Sox tacked on in the fourth. Lessenberry led off with a single then Chambers drew a free pass. Catton’s hit loaded the bases and, with one out, Wright beat out an infield hit for an RBI. With two away, Stark walked to force in a run and it was 15-2.

Wright retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Lester singled and, with one out, Chambers walked. Catton’s fourth knock made it 16-2 and, after a two-out walk to Wright, Morgan drew an RBI walk and Stark grounded a single to left to cap the barrage.

Wright fanned the first two in the bottom of the fifth then issued a walk and allowed a single up the middle. But he ended it there by inducing a grounder to Chambers at short.

The win improved Bryant to 14-5 on the season.