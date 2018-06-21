Sox’ sixth-inning burst produces win over Minot, N.D., at Omaha

OMAHA — Logan Chambers doubled in two runs with two out in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 3-3 tie and Coby Greiner retired the Minot, N.D., Vistas Post 26 in order in the top of the seventh as the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team opened play in a tournament hosted by Creighton Prep on Thursday afternoon.

Chambers, Greiner, Jake Wright and Matthew Sandidge each had two hits in the game. Wright knocked in two with a double and a homer along the way.

Peyton Dillon allowed three runs, two earned in five innings as the Sox’ starter on the bump. He walked one and fanned six. Greiner picked up the win after relieving in the sixth and retiring all six batters he faced to close it out.

The win improved the Black Sox to 16-3 on the season going into Friday when they’ll take on Renner, S.D., at 3 and Rapid City, S.D., at 5:30 p.m.

Sandidge singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth then Logan Catton was hit by a pitch. Greiner singled to left, loading the bases, and, on the very next pitch, Chambers came through.

The Sox had taken a 1-0 lead in the first and, after the Vistas tied it in the top of the third, came up with two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead that lasted until Minot tied it in the top of the fifth.

Dillon struck out the first two Vistas batters of the game as he worked a 1-2-3 first. In the home half, Wright belted his solo homer with two away.

The North Dakota team was set down in order in the second and the Sox threatened when Myers Buck singled with one out, took second on a passed ball and held at third on Catton’s infield hit.

In the top of the third, the lead-off hitter for Minot reached on an error by Dillon, who proceeded to retire the next two batters. A strike away from getting out of the inning unscathed, Dillon surrendered a triple which tied the game.

Bryant’s third opened with a single to right by Chambers. Scott Schmidt got a bunt down, but the Vistas threw to second to force Chambers. Wright, however, followed with a double to left that chased home Schmidt. Wright wound up at third on the throw and scored on Cade Drennan’s sacrifice fly.

An error and a walk had Dillon and the Sox under the gun in the top of the fourth, but the right-hander struck out the next two batters before escaping by inducing a grounder to Chambers at short.

In Bryant’s fourth, Sandidge singled to right with one away. With two down, Sandidge stole second then took third on Greiner’s single to left. Chambers drilled one to the corner in right only to be robbed of a hit with a diving catch as the Vistas avoided more damage.

A pair of singles set the stage for Minot’s rally. Dillon fanned a batter between the hits and after them but, after a steal of second, a two-out single plated both to knot the score.