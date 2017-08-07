Sox to open World Series pool play Thursday afternoon

The Mid-South Regional Tournament champion Bryant Black Sox begin pool play at the 2017 Senior American Legion World Series on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., against the champion of the Northwest Regional, Lewiston, Idaho.

Bryant and Lewiston are part of the Stars Division along with Mid-Atlantic champion Hopewell, N.J., and Southeast champion, Randolph County (Ashville), N.C.

In the Stripes Division, it’s Northeast (Shrewsbury, Mass.), Great Lakes (Midland, Mich.), Central Plains (Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb.) and Western (Henderson, Nev.) regional winners.

Single-elimination bracket play commences on Monday, Aug. 14, with the winners and runners-up from the pools.

The Sox will have Friday, Aug. 11 off. ESPNU will begin live telecasts of all games starting Saturday, with Bryant’s contest against Hopewell, N.J., beginning the action at 11:30 a.m. On Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Bryant and Randolph County, N.C. will conclude pool play.

2017 AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES

At Shelby, N.C.

Stars Division: Mid-Atlantic; Southeast; Mid-South; Northwest

Stripes Division: Northeast; Great Lakes; Central Plains; Western

Thursday, Aug. 10

Game 1 — Shrewsbury, Mass., (Northeast) vs. Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes), 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 — Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains) vs. Henderson, Nev. (Western), 1 p.m.

Game 3 — Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South) vs. Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) vs. Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 5 — Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) vs. Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains), 4 p.m.

Game 6 — Henderson, Nev. (Western) vs. Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Game 7 — Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South), 11:30 a.m.

Game 8 — Lewiston, Idaho (Northwest) vs. Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast), 3:30 pm.

Game 9 — Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Creighton Prep of Omaha, Neb. (Central Plains), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Game 10 — Midland, Mich. (Great Lakes) vs. Henderson, Nev. (Western), 12 p.m.

Game 11 — Hopewell, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Hopewell, Idaho (Northwest), 3:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Randolph County of Ashville, N.C. (Southeast) vs. Bryant, Ark. (Mid-South), 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Game 13 — Stars winner vs. Stripes runner-up, 3 p.m.

Game 14 — Stripes winner vs. Stars runner-up, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 7 p.m.