June 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Sox win again behind Bonvillain, Misenheimer

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Lefty Beaux Bonvillain struck out 13 and allowed just three hits as the 17-and-under members of the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team earned a 4-2 win over Team Elite 17’s South of Winder, Ga., this morning.

The Sox finish pool play at the Perfect Game-East Cobb Invitational Tournament with a 2-1 record. The 643 DP Cougars, who handed the Sox their lone loss, went unbeaten in the pool and will advance to bracket play tomorrow. Bryant will play a consolation game on Thursday against a team and at a time to be determined.

In Wednesday’s game, Logan Allen went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Sox. Garrett Misenheimer had two doubles and drove in three runs.

Bonvillain shut out Team Elite through the first four innings, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a one-out single to Keith Lyle in the bottom of the fourth.

By then, the Sox had established a 3-0 lead. Allen was hit by a pitch to start the game. He stole second and scored on Misenheimer’s first double. Walks to Austin Kelly and Jake East loaded the bases but Elite starter Brant Watson worked out of the jam.

In the second, Scott Schmidt drew a lead-off walk for the Sox. Though he was forced at second on Grayson Prince’s bouncer to third, Prince stole second and took third on Allen’s single to left. The Sox tried to squeeze him home and Dylan Hurt got the bunt down but Watson made a nice play to get Prince at the plate.

A pitch later, however, Misenheimer cracked his second two-bagger chasing home Allen and Hurt, who scored all the way from first.

Team Elite cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth when Doug Smith led off with a home run. Le Bassett singled and was sacrificed to second. He stole third and scored on a Noah Bryant’s groundout to Schmidt at second.

The Sox got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth. Prince drew a one-out walk against Elite reliever Stone Stephenson. Allen then drilled a liner to right and legged out an RBI triple.

Though he was stranded, Bonvillain struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth and made it five in a row with two more in the seventh before Smith flew out to Matthew Sandidge in right to end the game. The lefty, backed by the Sox defense, set down the last nine Elite batters in succession.

Bryant had threatened to add to the lead in the top of the seventh when Kelly led off with a double and Jake East singled but Stephenson wriggled off the hook by retiring the next three batters.