Speer’s slam spurs Sox to lopsided win to conclude pool play

ROGERS — Five consecutive walks and a grand slam by Lawson Speer started the Bryant Black Sox’ game against the Adidas Academy 18U team on Friday at the annual Chad Wolff Classic in northwest Arkansas.

The Sox went on to score 10 times in the first inning and made that hold up for the 10-0 win in four innings. Josh Turner, Drew Hatman and Colby Morrow combined on a three-hit shutout as Bryant finished pool play at the showcase 3-0, improving to 11-6 overall this season. They were set to play Saturday in bracket play against the Arkansas Trojans at 3:15 p.m.

Ryan Riggs, Noah Davis, Conner Martin, Morrow and J.T. Parker worked the opening walks that had the Sox up 2-0.

Speer then greeted a new pitcher with his slam to left on a 2-2 pitch.

Logan White followed with a single and Ethan Andrews drew a walk. After a wild pitch moved them to second and third, Blaine Sears doubled them home. A double by Davis made it 9-0 then Martin’s two-bagger capped off the inning.

Adidas managed a pair of two-out singles in the bottom of the inning, but Turner got the third out to leave them stranded. In the second, Turner struck out the side around a one-out walk.

Meanwhile, the Sox were being shut down as well.

In the bottom of the third, Hatman gave up a lead-off single but, with one out, Riggs caught him stealing. A pop up ended the frame.

Morrow singled and Parker doubled to open the top of the fourth. Logan White drew a one-out walk to load the bases. But a strikeout and a fly to right left them stranded.

Morrow then struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth to complete the victory.