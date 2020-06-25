June 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Sport Shop Black Sox surge to fifth straight win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

Hunter Oglesby and Weston Jones each had three hits to back the pitching of right-hander Justin[more] Emmerling as the Sport Shop Black Sox AA American Legion team hammered out their fifth straight win, 8-1, over Cabot on Tuesday night.

Devin Fuquay and C.J. Phillips added two hits each as the Sox hammered out 14 hits in the game. Fuquay and Daniel Darbonne drove in two runs apiece as the team improved to 7-4 on the season going into a game on Thursday against Benton.

Emmerling, just back from helping out the Senior Sox team at the 19U Battle of Omaha, didn’t allow a hit until Cabot catcher Lino Garcia singled through the hole on the left side with two out in the fourth inning. He would finish allowing just four hits with the lone run unearned. He fanned five and walked three.

The Sox built a 7-0 lead before Cabot got on the board. In the first, Phillips led off with a single to right, stole his way to third and scored on Darbonne’s sacrifice fly to left. With two down, Oglesby lined a 3-2 pitch into the gap in right-center. It rolled all the way to the wall and he got a triple out of it. He would score when Michael Martindale’s grounder to short drew an errant throw to first.

A four-run third put the Sox in control, knocking Cabot starter Seth Cummings out of the game. Oglesby got it started with a one-out single to center. He stole second then third, scoring when the throw to third was errant.

Martindale got the offense going again with a walk. Jones lined a single to center and Chase Brooks got a sacrifice bunt down to put them both in scoring position. Jonathan Long drew a walk to load the bases for Fuquay who slapped a single to right to chase home two.

Jacob Womack relieved for Cabot and his first pitch hit Phillips, a glancing blow to his batting helmet. Darbonne came through with an RBI single to make it 5-0. Fuquay tried to score from second on the hit but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Oglesby’s third hit came with one out in the fourth. With two down, Jones stroked a double down the right-field line and Oglesby raced home all the way from first.

Meanwhile, Emmerling retired 10 of the first 11 Cabot batters in the game. The lone base-runner came on a one-out walk to Garcia in the second. With one out in the fourth, Cabot’s Kayde Ridgeway reached on an error. He was forced at second on a grounder to third by Jarrett Pitchford. That brought up Garcia who stroked a 2-2 pitch into left for the first hit.

But Emmerling ended the inning there by picking off Pitchford at second.

A splendid defensive play helped Emmerling through a 1-2-3 fifth. Mike Havard hit a grounder to the right side that got Long at first but Darbonne was ranging far to his left and fielded the ball on the edge of the outfield grass. Emmerling was hustling too as he got to the bag in time to take Darbonne’s throw in time for the out.

In the top of the sixth, Wes Brown blooped a single to right and Braden Jarnigan reached on an error. Bunting, Josh Kelpine legged out a single to load the bases. But Emmerling picked Brown off third for the first out. Ridgeway grounded to Oglesby at short. He fielded the ball on his way to the second-base bag and got the force but his relay to first was wide allowing Ridgeway to take second as Jarnigan scored. Moments later, Ridgeway ran into the third out when Pitchford grounded to Jones at third.

Bryant padded the lead with a final run in the bottom of the inning. Martindale burned the centerfielder for a triple to open the inning and, with one out, Bradley Plunkett ripped an RBI single to left.

Having thrown only 76 pitches through six innings, Emmerling had to pitch out of a jam to finish the game, bumping his total over 100. He struck out Garcia but walks to Chase Harper and Womack around a groundout to Caleb Chaffin at first had two on with Brown up. His single to left loaded the bases.

That brought up Jarnigan, who fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before popping out to Chaffin to end the game.

BRYANT SPORT SHOP 8, CABOT 1

Cabot ab r h bi Black Sox ab r h bi

Jarnigan, ss 4 1 0 0 Phillips, c 3 1 2 0

Kelpine, 3b 3 0 1 0 Darbonne, 2b 3 0 1 2

Ridgeway, 2b 3 0 0 0 Kincaid, 2b 0 0 0 0

Pitchford, 1b 3 0 0 0 Emmerling, p 4 0 1 0

Garcia, c 2 0 1 0 Oglesby, ss 4 3 3 0

Fowler, lf 2 0 0 0 Martindale, lf 3 2 1 0

Harper, lf 0 0 0 0 Jones, 3b 4 1 3 1

Holland, rf 1 0 0 0 Brooks, rf 1 0 0 0

Havard, ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Plunkett, rf 1 0 1 1

Cummings, p 1 0 0 0 Long, 1b 2 1 0 0

Womack, p 1 0 0 0 Chaffin, 1b 1 0 0 0

Brown, cf 3 0 2 0 Fuquay, cf 4 0 2 2

Totals 25 1 4 0 Totals 30 8 14 6

Cabot 000 001 0 — 1

BRYANT 204 101 x — 8

E—Jarnigan, Cummings, Darbonne, Fuquay, Oglesby. LOB—Cabot 6, Bryant 10. 2B—Jones. 3B—Oglesby, Martindale. SB—Phillips 2, Oglesby 2, Plunkett. S—Brooks.

Pitching ip r er h bb so

Cabot

Cummings (L) 2.2 6 4 7 2 2

Womack 3.1 2 2 7 1 1

Bryant

Emmerling (W) 7 1 0 4 3 5

HBP—Phillips (by Womack). WP—Womack. PB—Phillips.