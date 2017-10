State title hopes for Bryant’s Johnson, Cunningham dashed

LITTLE ROCK — The Class 7A State Tournament came to a completion for Bryant’s Abbie Johnson and Blake Cunningham.

After both won matches to advance to the second day of the tourney, both absorbed losses to start day 2.

Johnson, the No. 1 singles player for the Lady Hornets, was knocked out by Fort Smith Northside’s Kassidy Killough, 1-6, 1-6.

Cunningham, the No. 1 singles player for the Hornets, was ousted by Little Rock Central’s Andrew Maxson, 1-6, 3-6.