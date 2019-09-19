Taylor, LaCerra lead Bryant golfers at 18-hole tourney

CABOT — Over 18 holes at Greystone Country Club, the Bryant Hornets golf team finished fourth behind Daniel Taylor whose round of 74 was just a stroke off the individual medalist round of Cabot’s Caleb Miller.

Bryant’s team total was 323. Host Cabot was first at 314. North Little Rock was second at 319 followed by Conway (322), Bryant and Little Rock Catholic (325). All five teams, plus a contingent from Little Rock Central, are 6A-Central Conference foes.

In girls’ action, the Lady Hornets were led by Caitlin LaCerra to a third-place finish. Mount St. Mary’s behind individual medalist Isabel Chaidez’ 77, won the team competition with a 270. Cabot was second at 278 with the Lady Hornets posting a 302, two strokes better than Conway. Little Rock Central posted a 343 and North Little Rock 377.

LaCerra’s round of 87 was third best. She shot a 41 on the back nine. Brooklyn Waller posted a 100 for Bryant. Leighton Crawley finished at 115 with Taylor Moore posting a 129. Haylie Horn shot 141.

For the Hornets, Andrew Gaspard fired a round of 78, shooting 39 on both sides. Logan McDonald carded an 84 with Landon Wallace finishing at 87 and Cameron McDonald at 93.

Bryant wraps up the regular season with a home match on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The girls State tournament will be held Oct. 1-2 at Fayetteville Country Club while the boys play at State on Oct. 8-9, at North Hills Country Club in Sherwood.